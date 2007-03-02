2007

Whisper of Sin

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 2nd, 2007

Studio

Lithuanian Film Studio

A nearly-suicidal, young woman visits a psychotherapist. She is in love with a priest, and the diagnosis of her husband's mental illness leaves no hope. The psychotherapist, in her attempts to resolve the amassed difficulties, seemingly begins to duplicate the life stages and behavioral patterns of her patient. A script for this film is based on motifs from the best-seller, scandalous novel, Witch and Rain, by female author, Jurga Ivanauskaite. By choosing a priest as the main role for a love story, the author broke an existing societal taboo. Faith, Love and Hope form the trilogy by the authors of this screenplay. Love stands as the grandest of the three.

Cast

Remigijus SabulisLeo
Rasa SamuolytėVika
Nelė SavičenkoRita
Kostas SmoriginasGo
Romualdas Ramanauskas
Rolandas BoravskisDoctor

