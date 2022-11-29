Whispering Corridors 6: The Humming

Not Available

Eun-hee is hired as a vice principal at her old high school, where strange things take place in the closed down washroom. High school student Ha-young and So-yeon, who used the washroom as their hideout hear humming in the empty washroom, and believe that a ghost exists inside. Ha-young discovers a flowerpot on the stairs and suspect that Eun-hee is somehow linked to the mystery. Suffering from hallucination upon her inauguration, Eun-hee finds a ghastly figured girl in the washroom mirror and begins to believe that the girl was the one who brought her back to this school…