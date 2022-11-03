Not Available

Whispering Pages

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Zero Film GmbH

The pages that whisper through this brooding, beautiful tone poem are from nineteenth-century Russian literature, primarily Dostoevsky’s Crime and Punishment. An anonymous man wanders through decomposing, fog-enshrouded catacombs and encounters a series of “the degraded and the humiliated,” including a holy prostitute and a Kafkaesque bureaucrat. Shot partly in Sokurov’s dreamlike black and white with a dense sound track of eerie, echoing voices and bursts of mournful Mahler.

Cast

Sergei Barkovsky
Valery Kozinets

Images