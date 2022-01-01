Whispering Pines

Not Available

This video was featured in "Acting Out," the group exhibition guest-curated by Erin Riley-Lopez at the Bronx River Art Center from December 3, 2010 - January 8, 2011. The artists deliberately perform—in front of a camera, before an audience, or both— acting out their narratives and characters. Costuming, location, and props, among other elements, play an especially important role in these videos, as they provide the foundation for the entire scenario that is performed by the artists. Regardless of their strategies—which range from quiet interior reflection without monologue or dialogue, to more assertive questioning and discussion—they all share a keen interest in tackling normative societal structures, traditional hierarchical roles, and what it means to be a woman.