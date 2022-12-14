1935

Whispering Smith Speaks

  • Western
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 13th, 1935

Studio

Sol Lesser Productions

O'Brien is "Whispering" Smith, so named because he speaks softly but knows how to fend for himself. The son of a railroad president, Smith is determined to learn the business from the ground up, so he gets a job as a track walker for his dad's rail line. While going about his duties, he meets Nan Roberts (Irene Ware), who is about to sell her Colorado ranch. Smith finds out that there are valuable tungsten deposits on her land and makes certain she won't be cheated by the villains

Cast

George O'BrienGordon Harrington, Jr. aka John 'Whispering' Smith
Irene WareNan Roberts
Kenneth ThomsonJ. Wesley Hunt
Maude AllenMrs. Roberts
Spencer ChartersCal Stone
Victor PotelBill Prouty

