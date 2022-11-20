Whisperkill

Not Available

Ambitious reporter, Liz Bartlett, secretly wishes that Jerry Caper, her business associate were dead. Yet her hidden desire soon becomes a reality when he is brutally murdered. Investigative reporter, Dan Walker is assigned to the murder case and becomes intrigued by the pretty reporter. they begin a passionate affair but Dan can't dispel his suspicion of Liz's guilt. When a second murder is commited, Dan probes deeper, looking for clues in Liz's past. But just as the pieces of the puzzle begin to fall into place, Dan follows a lead, bringing him face to face with the killer in a shocking ending, filled with suspense.