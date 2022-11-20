Not Available

Whisperkill

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Ambitious reporter, Liz Bartlett, secretly wishes that Jerry Caper, her business associate were dead. Yet her hidden desire soon becomes a reality when he is brutally murdered. Investigative reporter, Dan Walker is assigned to the murder case and becomes intrigued by the pretty reporter. they begin a passionate affair but Dan can't dispel his suspicion of Liz's guilt. When a second murder is commited, Dan probes deeper, looking for clues in Liz's past. But just as the pieces of the puzzle begin to fall into place, Dan follows a lead, bringing him face to face with the killer in a shocking ending, filled with suspense.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images