Not Available

Whispers Behind the Wall

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

One Two Films

Martin leaves his protective parents’ home and comes to Berlin as a law student with high hopes. He finds a tiny, run-down flat in a strange, dark apartment block, from which the previous tenant has disappeared without a trace. Having no luck with social contacts at the university, Martin quickly falls for his mysterious landlady Simone, who lives just next door behind a thin wall. Hoping to find trust and intimacy, Martin loses himself in the house’s disturbing world of sex and violence. Deep in the walls, Martin discovers the true horror of his first love.

Cast

Florian PanznerSebastian
Robert StadloberRobert
Nikolai KinskiJunger Makler
Hanns ZischlerMartins Vater

Images