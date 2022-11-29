Whispers from the Mountain

Not Available

"Mga Huni sa Kabundukan” (Whispers from the Mountains) offers an immersive take on the issue of the China-funded Kaliwa Dam that is bound to displace Dumagat communities along Sierra Madre. In the short documentary, we witness Anly Peñamante and Norming Astubesa, who are both Dumagat, sharing their thoughts on the dam construction after coming from a meeting with other community members. On the background, we are taken into the slow and simple life in the mountains, where Dumagats live peacefully. However, there is fear and uncertainty that comes from the pronouncements of President Rodrigo Duterte, who is determined to push for the construction of the Kaliwa Dam no matter what the cost.