White Bull

In this film, Ariadne, still a young adolescent, climbs to a mountain in the island of Crete to meditate about a strange dream. The daughter of King Minos, still didn't meet Theseus, and she neither knows about his existence, but in her dream about a bullfight she thinks to recognize the figure of the hero in the strange character of the bullfighter. The music is a result of mixing the eletro acoustic music track from portuguese group BOIAR and a smal excerpt from Ariadne auf Naxos composed by Richard Strauss