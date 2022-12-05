White Button

Not Available

'Bijelo Dugme' was a legendary rock and roll band of the former Yugoslavia that is still enormously popular. The leader of the band was Goran Bregović - today a globally acclaimed composer of film scores and world music. This documentary, full of exciting archival footage, great music and juicy confessions deals with the specific time, culture, friendship and politics of the band, as well as the effect that Western popular culture had on the youth in this vibrant socialist country before it disintegrated.