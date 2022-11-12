White canvas

Not Available

Nurse Tatyana lives in a quiet provincial town. Everything seems to be going well with her: there is a good job at the hospital and friends who are ready to support at any moment. And then a healthy young woman suddenly falls ill. Doctors make her a disappointing diagnosis - diabetes. Tanya needs to undergo expensive treatment in Moscow. It was in this difficult period for her that the heroine meets a man who is ready to help. He loves her and wants to make her happy. Tatiana begins to believe that the wedding is just around the corner, and her recovery is just a matter of time. But such a successful development of events does not suit Tatyana's best friend, and he begins to plot. Will he succeed in destroying the heroine’s just-settled life and again returning her to the abyss of hopelessness and disbelief in herself?