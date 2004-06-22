2004

White Chicks

  • Comedy
  • Crime

Release Date

June 22nd, 2004

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Two FBI agent brothers, Marcus and Kevin Copeland, accidentally foil a drug bust. As punishment, they are forced to escort a pair of socialites to the Hamptons, where they're going to be used as bait for a kidnapper. But when the girls realize the FBI's plan, they refuse to go. Left without options, Marcus and Kevin decide to pose as the sisters, transforming themselves from African-American men into a pair of blonde, white women.

Cast

Shawn WayansKevin Copeland
Marlon WayansMarcus Copeland
Jaime KingHeather Vandergeld
Frankie FaisonElliott Gordon
Maitland WardBrittany Wilson
Anne DudekTiffany Wilson

