1994

White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 14th, 1994

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

A boy (Scott Bairstow) and his dog, White Fang, save the noble Haida tribe from evil white men in turn-of-the-century Alaska. Disney's politically correct Western is aimed at a kid audience and resembles -- more than a little -- Dances with Wolves. Directed by Ken Olin (TV's "thirtysomething"), the movie also features Al Harrington as the sage chief of the tribe and Charmaine Craig as a beautiful Haida princess

Cast

Charmaine CraigLily Joseph
Al HarringtonMoses Joseph
Alfred MolinaReverend Leland Drury
Victoria RacimoKatrin
Scott BairstowHenry Casey

