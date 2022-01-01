White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf

1994

A boy (Scott Bairstow) and his dog, White Fang, save the noble Haida tribe from evil white men in turn-of-the-century Alaska. Disney's politically correct Western is aimed at a kid audience and resembles -- more than a little -- Dances with Wolves. Directed by Ken Olin (TV's "thirtysomething"), the movie also features Al Harrington as the sage chief of the tribe and Charmaine Craig as a beautiful Haida princess