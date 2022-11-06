Not Available

Three brothers of Jang-Su, Man-Su, and Jong-Su, and Bo-Ki, Su-Ni, and Jang-Su's wife Sam-Ok live together. A group of bandits kidnap Sam-Ok and demands that Jang-Su bring the skin of the white fox. Three brothers succeed in killing the white fox, but the evil spirit of the white fox begins to haunt them. The dead white fox gets incarnated as Sam-Ok, who is killed by three brothers, and Jin-Jin, an incarnated female white fox, marries Man-Su. Jin-Jin kills Bo-Ki who knew she is a fox, and kills also Man-Su and Jong-Su. Su-Ni succeeds in killing the evil fox which tried to kill her, also.