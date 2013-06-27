2013

White House Down

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 27th, 2013

Studio

Iron Horse Entertainment

Capitol Policeman John Cale has just been denied his dream job with the Secret Service of protecting President James Sawyer. Not wanting to let down his little girl with the news, he takes her on a tour of the White House, when the complex is overtaken by a heavily armed paramilitary group. Now, with the nation's government falling into chaos and time running out, it's up to Cale to save the president, his daughter, and the country.

Cast

Channing TatumCale
Jamie FoxxPresident James Sawyer
Joey KingEmily
Maggie GyllenhaalFinnerty
Richard JenkinsRaphelson
James WoodsWalker

View Full Cast >

Images