In this eye-opening documentary about the inner workings of the White House, the most famous residence in America opens its doors for a behind-the-scenes tour and a meet-and-greet with the staff who keep it running in tip-top shape. Highlights include bird's-eye musings from White House workers who've seen it all and an interview with former President George H.W. Bush, who shares his memories about living in Washington, D.C.