White Island

An ex-DJ who is trying to live a normal life in London is dragged back into the seductive drug-fuelled world of Ibiza nightclubs. This breezy comedy thriller stars Lyndon Ogbourne (Emmerdale) as Connor who, after a series of mix ups - which include an angry girlfriend and her drug dealer father (Darren Day) – finds himself back on Ibiza with his best friend, caught up in the plans of a violent drug gang, with the only possible support coming from his old mentor Leo (an engaging turn from Hollywood star Billy Zane).