Not Available

In this fast-paced, high energy whodunit, parole officer Gabby White (Ginger Lynn) finds out just what a difference a day makes. Beginning with a sensual, romantic morning with her fiance and ending with a dangerous sexual triad (with some rather sordid characters), Gabby's day twists and turns with dramatic intensity until she emerges a completely different woman, a more knowing woman changed forever. And it all happens in a flash!