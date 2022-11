Not Available

The film novel directed by Andrey Konchalovsky and written by Yuri Nagibin tells about the life and creative path of the brilliant Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff. Love and torment of creativity, periods of hopelessness and triumphs, longing for the Motherland and faith in its future, reflected in the composer's music, are intertwined in the novel with the tragic events in Russia of the first half of the twentieth century, with the fate of people close to Rachmaninoff...