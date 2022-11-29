Not Available

White Lily

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Django Film

Nikkatsu has rebooted the Roman Porno label and recommenced production of new works, reviving its function as a sandbox for playful experimentation with the aim of attaining new forms of cinematic expression. Hideo Nakata entered Nikkatsu as an assistant director and experienced several on-location shoots for Roman Porno soft-core series, but this film is the first Roman Porno title directed by Nakata himself. He challenges a lesbian world taking over from the old title spirits, with his respect for his master, director Masaru Konuma. Two women, Tokiko, a ceramic artist, and her apprentice, Haruka, are in a relationship. The couple is not an intrinsic lesbian, but they fell for each other by chance.

Cast

Images