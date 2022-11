Not Available

A filmed diary that documents the period that Luyken stayed in the United States. The film consists of three parts: a half-hour filmed in New York, a half-hour report of hitchhiking from the east to the west coast, and again another half hour in New York. The images are edited in a quick sequence; in some cases, the shots are only one frame in length. The name White Line Fever refers to the monotonous succession of white markings on the motorway.