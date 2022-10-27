Not Available

White Lion

  • Documentary
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Peru Productions

According to the legend of the Shangaan, white lions are the messengers of the gods, but it has been years since one has been seen in their remote African valley. When a white lion is miraculously born into that valley, a young Shangaan named Gisani, finds himself destined to protect this rare and magnificent creature at all costs. This young lion, whom will be known as Letsatsi, is cast from his pride and forced to embark upon a perilous journey of survival.

Cast

Jamie BartlettRichards
John KaniOld Gisani
Thabo MalemaYoung Gisani
Brendan GrealyBrooker
David ClatworthyCamping Dad
Jennifer SteynCamping Mother

View Full Cast >

Images