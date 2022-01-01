White Lion: Live at Bang Your Head Festival 2005

Not Available

Bang Your Head Festival 2005 is a live DVD released by White Lion on December 5, 2008.The main feature is White Lion's return concert at the 2005 Bang Your Head Festival in Germany. The DVD also includes a full length interview with Mike Tramp, a slide show, and performances of songs from the USA tour. The DVD also features a live music video for the song "Lights and Thunder" showing the band rocking through the USA. All the songs on the DVD feature on the White Lion live album Rocking the USA. Track listing "Lights and Thunder" "Hungry" "Lonely Nights" "Broken Heart" "Fight to Survive" "Little Fighter" "Living on the Edge" "Tell Me" "Wait" "Radar Love"