White Lions

The film is about the workers unpaid for six years who decide to lay down the driveway in front of their factory. Oki is an unemployed factory worker and union leader. His son Gruja is a movie director unemployed for ten years, he shoots weddings and funerals in order to survive and save enough money to shoot his first feature film. White, unemployed opera singer and Gruja's girlfriend, is trying to make money by singing opera arias from house to house. The story is about ruined factories and workers without someone to lead them to a better life.