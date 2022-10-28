White Lotus Cult

Not Available

Something like a jumbled, back-to-front version of Tai Chi Master and Fong Sai Yuk. Shifting focus on at least ten major characters makes whatever story there is hard to follow. But there's brother against brother, conflicts of loyalty, even disappointment in love. San (always good guy) is disappointed in his brother Kuang's (weak character) decision to join the Cult, and how the power has corrupted him. Chin Chen (good guy) resists his brother Chan's efforts to obtain the Classics. Chan tortures Chin by mistaking him for a pincushion then, with the help of his cranky but skilled old flame Hung and his daughter Tien, Chin trains San in the Classics, to fight Chan.