Alfred is the chairman of the Tanzania Albino Society and he makes a living carrying out the everyday activities typical of a small society, but now he is sought after by the international press and he is following the case of a farmer who has been mutilated, probably the first victim of an aggression after six months of apparent calm. Samson is a member of this society, a young man trying to maintain his family working as a gardener at the aqueduct; his worries are bearable thanks to the love for his wife and his three kids. Maneno is a teenager with no interest in studying and spends his time on the play station and watching European soccer, but now, since a few days ago, a wound on his shoulder has started to give him problems. Dixon, known as Mr White by his neighborers, is an almost 20. He is a rapper who has created a little bit of a name for himself in the local bongaflava scene because of his songs which expose the problems of albinos.