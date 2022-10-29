White Moss

Not Available

The story takes place in Tundra. The local camp is preparing for a wedding, if it can be called a wedding in Nenets traditions. There are no guests, no closest or distant relatives, no feast, no songs, no smiles. The bride arrives to the groom’s camp without any attributes of a celebration. Young Alyoshka marries because his mother insists – the chum should not go vacant, the family should not die out. His heart though longs for Ilne, the daughter of old Petko. Ten years ago Ilne left the camp for the mainland. Every day Alyoshka checks the road hopelessly waiting for his love to return.