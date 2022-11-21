Not Available

Swatch Proteam snowboarder Xavier de Le Rue, considered by his peers as the best Big Mountain rider, reveals himself intimately in the 2012 production of TimeLine Films "White Noise". After the success of "This Is My Winter" in 2011, "White Noise" unveils how Xavier feels about his life, the reasons he keeps on getting the motivation to push his own limits and why snowboarding is his raison d'être. Fasten your seatbelts, take a deep breath and get ready for 20 minutes of a total immersion into Xavier's inner world. "White Noise" features Xavier de Le Rue, Victor de Le Rue, Swatch Proteam freeskier Samuel Anthamatten and guest Johan Jonsson.