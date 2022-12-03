Not Available

Completed in 1900 with British financing, Canadian contracting and American engineering, the White Pass & Yukon Route was the engineering marvel of its time. You will see all the points of interest on the line, learn about the WP & YR's construction and its gold rush origins through rare historical footage and photos, ride the WP & YR's pride and joy, its 1947 Baldwin steam locomotive, enjoy a rare opportunity to see the completely restored Rotary Snowplow No. 1 clear the tracks.