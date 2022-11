Not Available

When Leonie, Emmas colleague and best friend, dies, she has to take over the nightwatch in the hospital. Emma doesn't believe in Leonie having committed suicide, as everybody assumes, so she tries to investigate herself. Doing that, she finds Leonies diary that documents reports of various encounters of supernatural kind. And all are closely connected to Friedrich Grau, an entrepreneur, who fell in vegetative state, when his little daughter committed suicide.