White Rabbit

After three tours in Iraq, traumatized and adrift Kerryann struggles to regain her sense of purpose. Cut off from family and friends and arguing with the constant static in her head, she falls in with a corrupt cop and his Tea Party accomplice , filling her with drive and direction. Her new companions seize on her military training as the key to a big- money heist. Will she be able to assimilate into civilian life, or will her need for a mission destroy her?