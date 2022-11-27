Not Available

"White, Red and Green Lights" opens with a blank white screen. A performer enters, and the viewer realizes that the camera is placed above the scene looking back in space toward the floor. The performer brings in fluorescent light tubes and places them on the floor horizontally near the bottom of the screen. This positioning corresponds to the foreground in the filmed scene The lights appear to be black since white is black in negative. The film switches to color negative and the performer brings in both red and green fluorescent tubes. These are also placed near the bottom of the screen. Finally he moves the red and green lights to the side edges of the screen and the film ends with red and green lights running up the sides of the screen.