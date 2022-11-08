Not Available

Research biologist Mark Marks leads us on a dangerous and thrilling quest to understand the Great White Shark. His passion and maverick research techniques challenge established science and enthral viewers. At times dissuaded by peer pressure, inadequate funding and even death threats, it is pure passion that sustains his research into unexplored territory. White Shark: Outside the Cage is the amazing account of biologist Mark Mark's adventure to document his remarkable research that is changing the way we view these iconic giants of the sea. Follow Marks into shark infested waters as he conducts his research documented in never before seen footage on his quest to answer the challenge to save a species.