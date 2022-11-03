1964

The first in a series of fetishistic mid-'60s exploitation features, White Slaves of Chinatown follows the beautiful, brutal Olga (Audrey Campbell) as she bends and eventually breaks the wills of a group of young female runaways and ex-convicts. Olga procures prostitutes and pushes heroin for the syndicate, confining and torturing her pretty victims in a private dungeon located in New York City's sinister Chinatown. Diplomat's daughter Frenchy is forced to write letters to her father asking for money when she's not squirming topless in her squalid cell. Lola and Collette are subjected to a variety of ordeals including stocks, crucifixions, cigarette burns, and Chinese water torture.