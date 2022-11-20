Not Available

White Space was created as a variation on the theme of Creation. The work uses the Creation story of Adam as a guide ("formed man from the dust of the ground"). A human head appears as animated 'dust' as it emerges from and descends into a chalky white pool. While the non-narrative short film can viewed as the original "man" being created, there are also references to science-fiction and the head takes on a ghostly ethereal quality...like an alien being from another planet. Influences of David Lynch as well as the repetitious music of minimalist composers Philip Glass and Steve Reich can also be seen. In addition to directing the video, Jym Davis also appears in the work.