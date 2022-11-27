White Stork Is Coming

Not Available

In 2012 WHITE STORK ENTERPRISES insures that baby-hungrey couples will bear 'perfect' offsprings for a mere $100,000. By offering successful embryo fertilization through digital chip technology, STORK advertises that they can remove potential disease and negative personality traits from the embryo's genetic code for $5000 per item. Too good to be true? A con game? Well, a chip-like micro-fluidic device does exist ( developed in Tokyo) that increases the probability of successful in-vitro fertilization from 29% (eggs in a petri dish...) up to 88%. And genetic engineers are close to identifying the codes for various diseases. But after hearing the couples (and doctor's) real-life stories, it's sad to think that many delightful human peculiarities might disappear, when perfect people walk the earth.