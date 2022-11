Not Available

"Bialy Slad" featured as the main characters amateur actors, who were by that time well-known Polish skiers, among them Andrzej, Herr Krzeptowski's brother. The film depicts the story of two orphans, Zoska and Wladek; Zoska is in love with Jasiek, a hunter, but this is an unrequited love because Jasiek loves Hanka, who at the same time is desired by the handsome and strong Andrzej, a mountain climber.