"White Water" is a short drama about lumberjack country. Nell Shipman plays a girl in love with nature and animals. One day she meets a crippled boy, who sings for pocket change. When she finds out that the boy is badly malnourished, Nell Shipman takes him under her wing and finds work for his elder brother. Then one day disaster strikes when the boy, who can't swim, falls into the river and is carried downstream. Nell Shipman jumps in a canoe and paddles frantically to reach the boy before the current takes him to the rapids, where mortal danger awaits.