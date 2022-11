Not Available

On December 13th, 1981, Stevie Nicks's "Live In Concert" Video was filmed at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles, California. This video was also presented on television as an HBO special. Only a portion of the tracks filmed live appeared on the 60 minute video. They are: 1. Gold Dust Woman 2. Gold And Braid 3. I Need to Know 4. Dreams 5. Stop Draggin' My Heart Around 6. Sara 7. Edge of Seventeen 8. Outside the Rain 9. Rhiannon