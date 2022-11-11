White Youth

Not Available

Convent-reared Aline Ann Belame receives a letter from her grandfather General Belame, whom she had never previously met. The letter summons Aline to the old man's plantation to meet the husband he has chosen for her. Elated at the prospect of having a home and a husband, Aline arrives at the plantation only to learn that her fiancé, Monsieur Cayetane, is a withered old man. Aline refuses the match and soon falls in love with Burton Striker, who is installing a vault door on the General's wine cellar.