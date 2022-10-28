Whitechapel: The Brotherhood of the Blade

Not Available

Whitechapel's "The Brotherhood of the Blade" follows the band on tour and at home, and dives deep into the hearts and minds of one of metal's brightest up and coming bands. "The Brotherhood of the Blade" stands as a glimpse into the band's world, into each member's outlook, and what changes they've experienced over the past near-decade on tour. The video also features an entire live performance: a hometown gig filmed in Knoxville, TN at The International. Since forming in 2006, Whitechapel has toured extensively at home and abroad, and have amassed success of which most only dream. Their 2014 album "Our Endless War" earned them the bragging rights as one of the heaviest bands to ever crack the Billboard top 10, plus a #1 spot on the Billboard Hard Rock chart. "The Brotherhood of the Blade" is an audio/visual apex that fans won't want to miss. Shot and directed by Mathis Arnell for Naughty Mantis, with live show audio recording, mixing, and mastering by Audiohammer's Mark Lewis.