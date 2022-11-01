Not Available

Whitefish is a thriller set in a closed Dutch fisherman's village community. Hans, a religious fisherman and his rebellious brother Stijn try to save their necessitous fishing boat. Their difficult relationship seems to put success in the way, until one day they catch a huge amount of drugs in their nets. Stijn badly wants to get rid of it, but Hans hesitates. Maybe their prayers are heard and this is the chance to get out of trouble? Or is Stijn's fear well grounded and is the real misery now only to begin..?