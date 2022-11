Not Available

British hard rock will invade the Sunset Stage. After 34 years, Whitesnake returns to the festival, this time for the promotion tour of their new album, “Flesh & Blood”. David Coverdale formed the group in 1978. Since then, the band has topped the charts several times and received countless awards and nominations. What the public will see in the City of Rock, September 28, promises to enter the history of Rock in Rio once again. Here “we” go again, Whitesnake!