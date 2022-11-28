Whitesnake: The Purple Tour

Not Available

Whitesnake revisited the music that singer David Coverdale recorded with Deep Purple in the Seventies when they released The Purple Album. The album, and the tour that followed, offered fans new modern interpretations of Purple classics like "Burn" and "Mistreated." Whitesnake puts their distinctive spin on several songs from Coverdale's studio albums with Deep Purple - Burn (1974), Stormbringer (1974), and Come Taste The Band (1975). Highlights include: "You Fool No One," "The Gypsy" and "Soldier Of Fortune."