The first episode of Monty Python's Flying Circus aired on 5 October 1969. The Python's perform a series of absurdist skits including, 'It's Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart', 'Famous Deaths,' 'Italian Lesson,' 'Whizzo Butter,' 'It's the Arts', 'Arthur,' 'Two-Sheds" Jackson,' 'Cycling Race,' and 'The Funniest Joke in the World.'