Not Available

Taped at Washington D.C.’s Sidney Harmon Hall, “Whitney Cummings: Money Shot” features Cummings commenting on male strippers, fake boobs and getting spanked in the bedroom, among other things, in this hilarious performance. It’s not every day a funny lady reveals the best way to punish a boyfriend, what it’s really like to date a vampire, the similarities between The Food Network and porn and the “emotional ninja” tactics all women have at their disposal!