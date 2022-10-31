Whitney Houston - We Will Always Love You

Not Available

Famed for her extraordinary vocal range and uncanny ability to reach the emotional core of a song, We Will Always Love You pays tribute to that magnificent body of work and takes a closer look at the woman who brought it to life.Blessed with a once-in-a-lifetime talent and nurtured as an artist by legendary mentors Dionne Warwick and Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston's life had all of the makings of a modern fairytale and, in many ways, it was. The singer scored a remarkable ten #1 hit singles, and even made a successful transition to the silver screen in The Bodyguard, for which she recorded her immortal version of 'I Will Always Love You'. However, behind the beautiful face and the girl next-door charm that endeared her to millions of fans, there lurked a vulnerability that brought a searing intensity to her music and, eventually, tragedy into her life.Now, for the first time on DVD, the complete saga of Whitney Houston's glorious career.