Martial-arts megastar Jackie Chan wrote, directed and stars in this action-comedy. Secret agent Jackie (Chan) leads a commando group to Africa to kidnap scientists who are working to unleash a powerful -- and lethal -- new energy source. When Jackie develops amnesia after a plane crash, he fights to regain his memory and continue his assignment. Who Am I is packed with excitement and, of course, Jackie's unique brand of gymnastic martial arts.
|Beth Pattinson
|Christine Spaak
|Michelle Ferre
|Christine Spaak
|Mirai Yamamoto
|Yuki
|Ron Smerczak
|CIA Agent Morgan
|Ed Nelson
|General Sharman
|Ron Smoorenburg
|Morgan's Hitman
View Full Cast >