1998

Who Am I?

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 10th, 1998

Studio

Orange Sky Golden Harvest

Martial-arts megastar Jackie Chan wrote, directed and stars in this action-comedy. Secret agent Jackie (Chan) leads a commando group to Africa to kidnap scientists who are working to unleash a powerful -- and lethal -- new energy source. When Jackie develops amnesia after a plane crash, he fights to regain his memory and continue his assignment. Who Am I is packed with excitement and, of course, Jackie's unique brand of gymnastic martial arts.

Cast

Beth PattinsonChristine Spaak
Michelle FerreChristine Spaak
Mirai YamamotoYuki
Ron SmerczakCIA Agent Morgan
Ed NelsonGeneral Sharman
Ron SmoorenburgMorgan's Hitman

View Full Cast >

Images