1998

Martial-arts megastar Jackie Chan wrote, directed and stars in this action-comedy. Secret agent Jackie (Chan) leads a commando group to Africa to kidnap scientists who are working to unleash a powerful -- and lethal -- new energy source. When Jackie develops amnesia after a plane crash, he fights to regain his memory and continue his assignment. Who Am I is packed with excitement and, of course, Jackie's unique brand of gymnastic martial arts.