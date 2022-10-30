Not Available

Who Am I This Time?

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

From a short story by Kurt Vonnegut. Christopher Walken is a shy hardware store employee. But whenever he takes a part in a local amateur theater production, he becomes the part completely--while on stage. Susan Sarandon is new in town, a lonely itinerant telephone company employee. On a whim, she auditions for and gets the part of Stella to Walken's Stanley when the theater group does A Streetcar Named Desire. Before anyone realizes the growing affection between Helene and Stanley, she falls deeply in love with the sexy brute, not knowing what the real man is like.

Cast

Christopher WalkenHarry Nash
Susan SarandonHelene Shaw
Robert RidgelyGeorge Johnson
Dorothy PattersonDoris
Mike BacarellaStage Manager

