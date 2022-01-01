1994

Who Do I Gotta Kill?

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 6th, 1994

Studio

RSVP Productions

Who says crime doesn't pay? The mob will pay Jimmy Corona anything to stay away. But, then again, so would most people. His agent brushes off Jimmy's latest book proposal: detailing the conspiracy between Lee Harvey Oswald and Marylin Monroe to assassinate JFK. His girlfriend gives him his walking papers in the midst of wild sex when he can't give her one good reason to stay. Actually he's too exhausted to speak. And to top it all off, he's suffering from writer's block. So what's a poor guy to do? Join the mob? Written by

Cast

John CostelloeBilly "Bink-Bink" Borelli
James LorinzJimmy Corona
Sandra BullockLori
Tony DarrowTony Bando
Vincent PastoreAldo "Birdman" Badamo
Stephen LeeBobby Blitzer

Images